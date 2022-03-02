news, local-news,

The new minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway, has promised that environmental impacts for the highway upgrade between Katoomba and Blackheath will be considered together. But an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the whole project has been ruled out. Transport for NSW had conducted a review of environmental factors for a small area around Medlow Bath. Both the residents and council believed it failed to capture the impacts of a widened highway through the middle of the village. Council's CEO, Rosemary Dillon, withdrew council's co-operation with TfNSW on issues such as heritage and landscaping unless an EIS was conducted. The minister said in a press release headed "new approach for environmental assessment" that he had heard council and the community "loud and clear". "We will determine the east section and the Medlow Bath reviews of environmental factors together to make sure we consider all of the impacts in one simultaneous review." But the Medlow Bath Residents Association said while the minister's statement sounded good, it changed nothing. "It's a statement aimed at getting people to think TfNSW is now taking environmental issues more seriously," said president, Debra Brown. "The minister's press release changes nothing," Ms Brown said. "The community's legitimate and unanswered safety concerns about the current design remain unaddressed." Mr Farraway also said: "While we're taking the time to assess all potential impacts, we will deliver the stand-alone safety improvements on the Medlow Bath upgrade as soon as we can." But the residents said they had "grave concerns" that such works simply indicated a beginning of the construction of the wider highway through the narrow corridor of the village, still without the vital assessment of the cumulative impacts of each section of the project. "The Medlow Bath community has repeatedly advised both the Minister and TfNSW of real concerns about the safety impacts of the current design, which continue to be ignored," Ms Brown said. "It's curious TfNSW is now rebranding the Medlow Bath upgrade as 'safety improvements' but ignoring our concerns."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/c7050fc6-37f2-420b-966c-c4d756f59129.PNG/r0_35_692_426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg