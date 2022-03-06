All About Women live stream at Blue Mountains Theatre

community, all about women, blue mountains, blue mountains theatre, springwood, livestream

The Sydney Opera House's annual feminist festival, All About Women, will be livestreamed to the Blue Mountains community on Sunday, March 13. The livestreaming event will take place at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood. Marking the week of International Women's Day, the festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with 21 events including talks, panels, performances, contemporary art and workshops led by an outstanding program of more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers. The events streaming at the Blue Mountains Theatre include: Local residents interested in attending the event can book via: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/all-about-women-satellite-live-stream-tickets-269268207457 The diverse line-up of speakers in this year's program will pay tribute to the power of disclosure; highlight the courage of advocates who have spoken out; celebrate the rich resource of Eldership in First Nations communities; stage cross-generational conversation, art and performance; and emphasise the need for allyship, friendship and collective responsibility. All About Women is co-curated by Head of Talks & Ideas at Sydney Opera House, Chip Rolley and First Nations legal academic, broadcaster, filmmaker, writer and Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt OA.

