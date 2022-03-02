international women's day, trish doyle, blue mountains

Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle shares her thoughts on International Women's Day. "I've been giving a lot of thought lately to what it's like to be a young person growing up in the world today. "At first glance it may not seem to have changed much from the 1980s when I was a teenager - the next generation still ponder their place in this world as we did then, wondering what the future holds as they navigate their paths into adulthood. "But things have changed, in some ways quite drastically. We face environmental crises unprecedented in our lifetime, and the introduction of social media has shifted the paradigm for today's youth like never before - the world is indeed a different place with altered expectations and pressures that perhaps weigh heavier than those we were exposed to a generation ago. "Amidst all this change however, some things remain dishearteningly stagnant. Young women stepping out into the world today face challenges far greater than what we should be seeing in a country that claims to be progressive and free of gender bias. "At a time when our daughters should be confidently finding their feet in a society that celebrates gender equality they find themselves having to fight the same battles as their sisters before them. "Australia has one of the most gendered divisions of labour in the world's advanced economies, with women doing far more unpaid work than men. "We also continue to campaign for equal pay, with economic disparity remaining a major issue faced by women in the workforce. I am filled with hope however that the young women of today are adding their voices to those who have gone before. They are brave in their advocacy. "We have courageous women like Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins speaking up about sexual assault and systemic issues that are holding women back. "The momentum seems to be building once more and this new generation of women are taking the torch and running with it, boldly and unapologetically. "We need these good women - and good men - to stay on this path of fighting for long overdue change. "I invite you all to join with me this International Women's Day and for every day beyond in celebrating diversity, equality and inclusivity for all women, in a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination."

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle calls for gender equality

