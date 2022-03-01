news, local-news,

Did you eat pancakes this morning? Today marks 40 days until Easter. Tomorrow, on Ash Wednesday, Catholics and Christians will begin to observe Lent in the lead up to Easter. This means they will deprive themselves of luxuries - usually foods they like - in order to focus on the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ on Good Friday. The day before Ash Wednesday - today - is known as Shrove Tuesday, a day that is traditionally celebrated with a pancake breakfast. The day is known by many names across predominately Catholic and Christian nations.The moniker 'Shrove' means to present for penance. But in some places, today is simply referred to as Pancake Day. Meanwhile in other parts of the world, particularly in French speaking countries, today is known as Mardi Gras, which means in French, 'Fat Tuesday'. Across many Catholic parts of the world, today will also be punctuated by a street parade. So what do pancakes have to do with it? Christians and Catholics living in 16th Century Britain were encouraged to abstain from treat foods for Lent. So, the day before Lent they rid their homes of fatty foods including eggs, milk, sugar, syrups, and butter. All the ingredients needed to make pancakes. Rather than seeing the foods go to waste, they cooked them into pancakes to celebrate their final day of free eating. Ever since, Christians and Catholics around the world have continued to keep that tradition. And so, the day before Ash Wednesday has come to be known by English speakers as Pancake Day.

