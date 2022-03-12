news, local-news, council, climate, environment

The newly-elected Blue Mountains City Council has reasserted its declaration of a climate emergency and will establish a Mayoral Reference Group for Climate Change, chaired by Ward 2 Greens councillor Brent Hoare. At the February 22 council meeting, Labor mayor Mark Greenhill reiterated his commitment to declaring a climate emergency, a resolution initially established by the council in February 2019. Cr Greenhill pointed out the series of climate events that have affected the Mountains since that time. "In just a few short years we have seen the city surrounded on three sides by bushfires, following a drought the likes of which we've not seen in living memory," he said. "We saw 70 per cent of our World Heritage area impacted by bushfire. "Then immediately the fires ended, the rains came, with an intensity that again hadn't been seen in living memory, causing millions of dollars of damage across the city. The two summers since the fires have both been La Nina summers. "This city, strung along the ridge line, feels the effects of climate change most profoundly and early ... Climate change is here, it is right now." He added that a Mayoral Reference Group was required to "talk about these issues and assist staff in guiding our way forward". Ward 2 Labor councillor Clare West, Ward 1 Greens councillor Sarah Redshaw, Ward 3 Labor councillor Mick Fell and Cr Hoare all spoke in support of the move. However, Ward 3 Independent councillor Daniel Myles spoke in opposition. "I'm not convinced that humans have contributed to the change in climate," he said, "I think the debate will be ongoing and forever. Since the dinosaurs were extinct, there have been no less than 15 ice ages that have come and gone - that's rather significant climate change. Is it the cycle of this planet? I'm not sure we'll ever know, because when we look back at these events it's often difficult to pinpoint the causes. "Should we work together to reduce pollution? Of course, and this council's got a great track record doing that, and I've been very proud to support those initiatives." Cr Myles argued that a focus should instead be on the fact that much new housing in NSW is being built in an "environmentally irresponsible" way. He also warned of the "human cost" of measures taken against climate change, singling out a loss of jobs in the coal industry in the Hunter Valley and Central Queensland. Cr Redshaw refuted the idea that tackling climate change will lead to large-scale job losses, arguing that new jobs will emerge as renewable energy sources gain traction. In a separate mayoral minute, Cr Hoare was confirmed as chair of the Mayoral Reference Group. Cr Greenhill noted that targeting lower emissions, the installation of solar panels on council buildings and the piloting of electric vehicles will all save the council money. Cr Hoare described the appointment as "a great honour", adding to the Gazette: "Working to address climate change has been my main motivation for becoming active in politics for over 30 years, so it is a great privilege to be able to contribute to the establishment of council's new climate change committee. "It is inspiring to see how much local government has been able to achieve by providing leadership on climate change during the last term when this has been so sorely lacking at the federal level. "It's even more exciting to be given the responsibility for rolling out a range of practical measures in the community which will give effect to the policy direction set by our declaration and reaffirmation of a climate emergency. "Most importantly, it's imperative we act with both urgency informed by the latest science, and an awareness of the agency we have to make a crucial difference within our children's lifetimes. At the meeting all councillors voted in favour of the committee, with the exceptions of Ward 3 Liberal councillor Roza Sage and Ward 4 Liberal councillor Brendan Christie who voted against. Ward 1 Liberal councillor Kevin Schreiber did not attend the meeting.

