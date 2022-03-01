news, local-news,

Aged care workers marked the one-year anniversary of the Royal Commission into the industry during a visit to the office of Macquarie MP Susan Templeman on Monday, February 28. Ms Templeman signed a pledge supporting reform in aged care. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association assistant general secretary, Shaye Candish, said aged care residents, nurses and care staff deserved more and called on the government to expedite measures to address the issues. "With the federal election around the corner, the Morrison government can no longer hide from its responsibilities in aged care," said Ms Candish. "Our aged care members have had enough of the empty promises by this government, and inquiry after inquiry with little action to address the widespread concerns plaguing the sector. "We won't be going away and intend on doing all we can to ensure all candidates in the upcoming federal election commit to fixing aged care as a priority." Susan Templeman said: "Our local aged care nurses have been doing their challenging job under extremely challenging conditions. They are fighting for fair funding and ratios so they can provide the very best care for those who helped build this country." Federal health and aged care minister Greg Hunt said the government has responded to the Royal Commission's recommendations and is "now implementing this once-in-a-generation reform that puts senior Australians first". "Our financial commitment is now more than $18.3 billion to fund this agenda for change across home care, residential care, quality and safety, workforce and governance." Mr Hunt said the establishment of the National Aged Care Advisory Group and the Council of Elders was "another important step to ensure tangible outcomes and support for the implementation of the reforms".

Aged care workers visit Susan Templeman's office as Royal Commission marks one year anniversary