Little piece of Bondi comes to Wenty

news, local-news,

A little piece of Bondi has come to Wentworth Falls with the opening of the Lemon Tree Grocer. With 14 metres of fridges and freezers from Italy [costing $280,000 with special doors to keep the place warm enough in winter] and a long wait due to COVID delays, owners Lulu Dale and Adam Hamoud finally opened their store on Saturday February 26. It was nine months later than they planned. The couple has another, smaller, Lemon Tree Grocer store - 120 square metres in size - in North Bondi. They have filled the 200 square metre old Chinese restaurant location with almost 8000 lines of product - meats, pasta, dumplings, vegan meals, fresh fruit and vegetables from the markets and everything organic is spread throughout the store. And they haven't skimped on choice - for example there's 25 varieties of ice cream and 50 types of dips. The fruit and vegetables are "90 per cent Australian" depending on weather conditions [currently challenging with the floods]. "We have worked crazy hours the last few months to open, but with food you can't do things by halves," Mr Hamoud said. He has 20 years of experience in the food industry and has a business administration degree. Despite the bad weather, he said "the opening weekend's response was phenomenal - the shop was packed and there were people coming from Leura to shop". He is a early bird - getting up at 3am - for the Sydney markets. The pair has a home in Bullaburra and have taken out a 15 year [5x5x5] lease on the shop. There is an existing convenience store in Wentworth Falls which has been in the same family for more than a decade. Another supermarket in the town shut during the pandemic. Originally a version of the Leura Garage was tipped for the space, but the COVID pandemic put paid to those plans

