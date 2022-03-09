news, local-news,

The Blue Mountains missed out on initial bushfire relief funds because the grants program was "politically driven, based on changing and opaque criteria, without clear approval processes and without any formal public notification process", according to a parliamentary committee. The final report of the inquiry into the integrity, efficacy and value for money of state government grant programs found a "complete lack of transparency and accountability". Committee chairman, Greens MLC David Shoebridge, wrote: "A system that continues to allow public money to be used to curry political favour and buy votes cannot remain in place. The ongoing failure to address this significantly harms the reputation of these programs in NSW and has left many communities feeling betrayed." Blue Mountains chief executive officer, Rosemary Dillon, gave evidence to the inquiry. She was quoted in the final report as saying that missing out on funding despite being asked to submit projects and despite the impact of the fires in the Mountains, was "shocking". She also said that the informality of the process contributed to the perception that funding allocations had not been made fairly. "When you have got an informal process there can be a great perception that it might not be a fair process. In this case it is hard not to reach the conclusion that there were political agendas at play." There were no guidelines published to help councils apply for grants and no merits processes to evaluate the applications, the inquiry found. "A few projects were simply cherry-picked for funding. This meant many worthy projects in areas heavily-impacted by bushfires, like the Blue Mountains, were not funded, while other projects that were not supported by local communities were." Although councils weren't told of eligibility criteria, the Department of Regional NSW applied its own internal criteria to narrow down the list of potential projects. "The internal criteria were then applied inconsistently," the report found. "For example, Blue Mountains City Council submitted projects that were shovel-ready, but did not receive funding. However, a number of projects that were not shovel-ready received funds. "The then Deputy Premier [John Barilaro] argued that the projects proposed by Blue Mountains City Council did not meet a threshold cost of $1 million. However, some funded projects in this funding round were under $1 million." The report noted that 22 homes in the Mountains were lost, 70-80 per cent of the World Heritage Area burnt and the economic impact around $65 million. Despite this, the Mountains received nothing in the first round of funding. Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said: "This report is scathing of the processes the NSW government undertook with their grants program... "As I said a year ago, upon learning that the Blue Mountains was not afforded the courtesy of inclusion in the grants program, recovery money for bushfire impacted communities should be distributed based on need, not politics. This report clearly highlights that this was indeed another shameful funding rort from the NSW Liberals. The government must make good by implementing all the recommendations." The Gazette contacted the office of NSW Upper House Liberal MP Shayne Mallard for comment.

