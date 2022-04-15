Funding for Mounts projects confirmed

news, local-news, Mount Wilson, Mount Irvine, Mount Tomah, funding, fire, council

After much lobbying and with the help of both federal and state grant money, upgrades will finally be started at Mount Wilson, Mount Irvine and Mount Tomah. At Mt Wilson, the community hall will be reinvigorated, with $350,000 in grants available to expand and upgrade the kitchen, add a functional outdoor eating area and install a generator to run the facility during lengthy power outages. The hall is widely used as a meeting place for the community as well as a meeting and eating place for emergency service volunteers during bushfires and other disasters. It is also the village's nominated neighbourhood safer place during emergencies. Also at Mt Wilson, there is $335,000 to improve toilet facilities, which have proved woefully inadequate pre-COVID when the area is inundated with tourists keen to see the autumn foliage. There will be accessible remote area toilets installed at Silva Plana Reserve and at the Cathedral of Ferns plus a refurbishment of existing facilities at Founders Corner. At Mt Irvine, council has $150,000 to spend rebuilding the existing tennis court. President of the Mt Irvine Progress Association, Allen Hyde, said the old court had not been able to be used for about 15 years and locals were thrilled that a refurbishment was in sight. Residents hoped the planned new sports court could incorporate badminton and basketball and include a hit-up wall as well as a full-sized tennis court. Finally, at Mt Tomah there is $175,000 available to install a static water supply of tanks plus a park gazebo or shelter near Skyline Drive for use by firefighters. Ward 1 Cr Kevin Schreiber, who admitted he had been lobbying to get funding "for six years", said he was delighted that work will finally start. "I think it's absolutely fantastic... When you think of the amount of tourists that visit the [Mounts] area and we have had such rundown facilities. We need better facilities for tourists and also for the emergency services who are often up here looking for lost or injured people or fighting fires." All of the projects are due to be completed within 18 months.

