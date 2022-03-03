news, local-news,

A Springwood mountain biker has brought home two gold medals from the National Mountain Bike Championships, held in Maydena, Tasmania in February. David Winfield rides for Penrith Cycling Club and Western Sydney Mountain Bike Club, and is supported by the Springwood bike shop, Nick's Cycles. At the National Championships, he took gold as part of the four-rider team for the team relay. He also took gold individually in the National Short Course Cross Country (XCC) Masters 4 event. Winfield also earned a silver medal in the Olympic Cross Country (XCO) event, which took place in freezing temperatures, wind and rain. Thanks to his gold medals, Winfield is now able to wear the exclusive National Championship Jersey in every race he competes in for the next 12 months. The week-long championships were a family affair for Winfield, with his 16-year-old son Cameron also competing at the event. Racing in the under-19 category, Cameron finished a creditable ninth in the XCC event and 15th in XCO. Both father and son are now preparing for their next event: the CORC Stromlo MTB Classic in Canberra across March 19-20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/7efc084b-5a4a-496f-b68a-87a50392b050_rotated_270.jpg/r0_174_1512_1028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Springwood biker wins gold in national championships