Double acts at Blue Mountains Music Festival

news, local-news,

With the 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba taking place from March 18-20, festival-goers can start planning their weekend with a full festival program available at www.bmff.org.au. The program is packed with the best of folk, roots and blues music and more than a few of them are duos. The sublime duo, Lior and Domini, are coming to Katoomba to be part of the 2022 line-up. Lior is one of Australia's most treasured singer-songwriters, renowned for his beautiful voice and songs that radiate truth and sincerity. Domini Forster is one of Melbourne's brightest emerging songwriters. Domini has toured extensively with Lior and after co-writing the duet, Where Will We Be, for Lior's most recent studio album, Lior and Domini have established a new duo folk project. They will be delighting audiences with songs from their debut EP Animal In Hiding (2021). Miss Eileen and King Lear are brother/sister duo Eileen Hodgkins (guitar/vocals) and Lear Hodgkins (drums/mandolin/vocals). Originally a side project to explore songwriting away from their five-piece outfit Perch Creek (who played at BMMF 2019), this brother/sister duo have been steadily gaining momentum with their unique mix of rock, folk and pop, laden with strong harmonies. The release of The Eternal Rocks Beneath (Navigator Records) marks the arrival of a captivating new talent on the contemporary roots music scene: Katherine Priddy who will be performing with partner George Boomsma. Over the past three years, Priddy has quietly been building a growing following, enthralling audiences around the UK with her haunting vocals, rich harmonies, distinctive finger picking guitar style and enchanting songs whose lyrics celebrate her life-long love affair with literature and poetry. She has been championed by BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music and her debut EP, Wolf, was chosen by Richard Thompson as his 'Best Thing I've Heard All Year' in MOJO Magazine in 2018. Acoustic folk-country duo Montgomery Church are Cielle Montgomery and James Church. Grown and distilled in the Snowy Mountain ranges of country New South Wales, Montgomery Church play a blend of folk, Americana and bluegrass with their organic union of dobro and guitar, vocal harmonies and graceful songwriting. This captivating duo are enthralling in their dynamic intimacy and are a rare and beautiful thing to see live. 2021 CMAA Golden Guitar award winners, The Weeping Willows are Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth, a couple of old souls, steeped in bluegrass tradition and gothic Americana imagery. The Weeping Willows will be performing songs from their new album, You Reap What You Sow at BMMF 2022. The album features the Golden Guitar winning instrumental, Prelude. Saije are an award-winning, contemporary folk duo whose soulful harmonies, dynamic guitar-lines and percussive breakdowns breathe life into heartfelt stories. After being awarded Folk Alliance Australia's Young Artist of the Year 2019-2021 at the National Folk Festival, Saije toured their debut EP Kindred (2019) throughout Australia and Canada, taking their place on the line up of some of Australia's most prominent folk festivals, such as Woodford, Port Fairy and now they are coming to BMMF. Built from heartbreak and forged on love, Sarah Humphreys and Kris Morris met and decided to make a life and music together as Eagle and The Wolf. There's nothing fancy or fake here, just open hearts, great songs and the truth. Described by Timber and Steel as "Two of Australia's finest singer-songwriters". Lily and King are a wild and rootsy, two-piece musical circus playing everything from junkyard blues to Dixieland stomp to dirty cabaret sleeze. A quirky, musical junkyard from Melbourne, their aim is to use all of their limbs for making music at the one time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/bb880e29-36dc-411e-a452-65e1b991d378.jpg/r0_24_570_346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Double acts at Blue Mountains Music Festival