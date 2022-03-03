whats-on,

Penrith Regional Gallery is hosting a community day on Saturday, March 19, exploring the exhibitions through free activities and talks. There will be a drop-in mending workshop (bring along clothing or jewellery in need of repair), drop-in kids art station (10am-2pm). Western Sydney writer Maryanne Taouk will discuss her writing with Toby Chapman, Director Visual Arts. at noon or join artists Jumaadi, Shivanjani Lal and Sairi Yoshizawa in conversation with Chapman at 2pm (bookings required).

Community day at Penrith