Clara Hali: The Circle and the Square showcases new and existing works, focusing on the influence of Eastern philosophies and spirituality on the artist's practice. Hali engages with the sculptural possibilities offered by the human form as well as natural and built structures. Influenced by the Cubist ethos of combining figurative and abstract planes, Clara's sculptures and drawings explore the human figure and landscape, yoga poses and reference the ancient hemispherical structures of Buddhist stupas. Hali is an established and widely exhibited sculptor. She studied and lectured sculpture at the National Art School (NAS) and completed her Masters of Fine Arts in 2007 in addition to studies in ornamental ironwork at the Sydney Institute of Technology. She has exhibited extensively across Australia and her work is represented in the collections including Macquarie University (Sydney), University of Sydney, Compaq Computers and Brambles Australia. The exhibition is at Blue Mountains City Art Gallery in the Cultural Centre at Katoomba. Opening on Friday, March 25, 6-8pm. Free event. Drinks available for purchase at the bar. The exhibition runs until May 22. Please note, we would appreciate it for everyone to register their attendance via Eventbrite. See link below and also included on the invite https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/clara-hali-the-circle-the-square-collectors-edition-8-launch-tickets-271856810037

Sculpture exhibition in Katoomba