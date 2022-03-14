whats-on,

Sixteen poets and 16 visual artists have come together to explore the theme of dissonance at Mounted ARI in Springwood. Dissonance is often experienced when we detect that something is not as we think it should be. A lack of harmony or agreement between things. Modernist painter Vasily Kandinsky revelled in this feeling, seeing it as a creative force. However, the presence of dissonance, in whatever form it comes to us, can have an unsettling effect upon us - disrupting our desire for the peaceful integration of our life experiences with our cognitive belief systems. It could be said that we are presently living through a time of dissonance. The pandemic has created a rupture to the normal pattern of life. Life feels out of balance, discordant, not the way we feel it should be. Mounted team member Vicki Benn has written a highly engaging blog about Dissonance at http://www.mountedari.com.au. Using this idea of dissonance, Mounted invited 16 poets to respond. Each one created a poem. The poems were then given to 16 visual artists (one poem for each artist) and they were tasked with creating an artwork in response to the poem. Mounted warmly welcomes you to come and see the results of these creative endeavours. Visitors to the gallery will be able to read the poems and see the artwork made in response. The exhibition opens on Saturday, March 19 at 2pm. The opening event will feature a public reading of the poems by the poets. The exhibition is supported by two events that you are invited to attend. Table for Twelve, A poetry writing workshop on Sunday, March 27, 2-4pm. Recyle Remix Reimagine: ExPerimenTations with fOrm is a two-hour poetry workshop that will run under the umbrella of the Dissonance \eExhibition. This small workshop is limited to 12 participants and will explore found poetry such as blackout, erasure and remix, and touch on ekphrastic poetry. If interested, please email Arna Radovich at wordcraft@wattlelake.com. On Sunday, April 10 at 2pm, it's Artists in Conversation. Listen to some of the artists in the exhibition talk about their work and the experience of making an art work in response to a poem. The exhibition is open on weekends from March 19 until April 10, 10am-5pm. At 80 Paterson Rd, Springwood.

