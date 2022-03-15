news, local-news, Carrington, Hotel, EV chargers, sustainabilit

Katoomba's Carrington Hotel is the very first hotel in Australia to participate in a new regional scheme for electric vehicle (EV) chargers from fabled carmaker MG. Located in the spacious 'garage' of the famous hotel, three chargers are now available for owners of electric vehicles. The chargers have been installed as part of MG's initiative to roll out accessible EV infrastructure, with a focus on regional Australia. The project will unfold over the next three years, installing 3,000 chargers. But the Carrington was the first to get on board. "We want to accelerate EV uptake," said general manager of MG Motor Australia & New Zealand's EV Division, Danny Lenartic, who visited the Carrington recently to check in on the new chargers. "And the way to do that is to assist the nation with infrastructure. What better way to do that than to offer hotels and resorts such as The Carrington the opportunity to install electric hardware, allowing them to communicate to the EV landscape that owners can come here to enjoy the Blue Mountains and have peace of mind, and no range anxiety? "Fortunately for The Carrington, they had the infrastructure pre-set, so kudos to them for being forward-thinking." The process of The Carrington installing the chargers began when hotel duty manager Carl Salat heard about the announcement of the MG initiative in the media last November. After discussion with the hotel's owners, he prepared an application to MG, which was quickly approved. "I just had to jump on," he said, "and the process itself was quite seamless." The Carrington holds something of a tradition of being at the forefront of innovation and technology in the Mountains. The hotel's famous electric lift was among the first of its kind, while The Carrington was also behind the first power station in the Blue Mountains, which generated electricity for all villages between Mount Victoria and Wentworth Falls. The Carrington also hosted the first telephone exchange in Katoomba. "We're looking for like-minded businesses and sites that have a level of sophistication," said Mr Lenartic. "There's a nice synergy with The Carrington, it made a lot of sense." The chargers are available complimentary to guests and patrons of The Carrington. It is also available to electric vehicle owners who are not patronising the hotel, for a small fee. All users need to report to the hotel reception to gain access to the secured parking garage.

