news, local-news, police, wentworth falls, rescue, leura, blaxland, breath test fail

A man supervising a learner driver has had his licence suspended after failing a breath test at Leura. At about 8.15pm on Saturday, March 26, police stopped a Nissan Micra displaying L plates along Orient Street Leura, for a random breath test. The driver, a 17-year-old female, returned a negative result before the supervising driver (front seat passenger) was also subject to an RBT. He returned a positive result for alcohol and was subsequently arrested and taken to Katoomba Police station for a breath analysis, which returned a result of 0.063. The 66-year-old man had his licence suspended on the spot and an infringement for licenced driver, low range PCA sit next to a learner - 1st offence was issued. At 8pm on Thursday, March 24, police received several reports of a male obstructing traffic along Govetts Leap Road, Blackheath. Police attended and located a 32-year-old Katoomba male who was unable to say why he was on the road. He was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The cannabis was seized and the man issued with a court attendance notice for possession of prohibited drug and also issued with a move on direction. Between 3pm on March 14 and 7am on March 15, someone broke into the cabinets on a rear tray of a vehicle parked on Layton Avenue, Blaxland. Cordless power tools were stolen, along with copper. Police are seeking any witnesses to this incident or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Springwood Police on 4751 0299. At 12.05am on Friday, March 25, police attended a Bullaburra residence to compete a bail compliance check on a 23-year-old male. He had been granted strict conditional bail on March 23 at Penrith Local Court for charges relating to an affray which occurred at a Blue Mountains hotel on March 15. One of the bail conditions imposed a curfew between 7pm and 6am daily. The man was sighted in Katoomba after 11pm on March 24. He was arrested and charged with breach of bail offences. Police from Blue Mountains Area Command were called to assist a couple stranded at the base of Wentworth Falls during the heavy rains earlier this month. At around 5pm on Tuesday, March 1, man in his 60s and his daughter in her 30s had crossed at the top of Wentworth Falls before descending Slack Stairs to the base of the waterfall. Prior to their return, they saw that levels had risen, making a water crossing dangerous resulting in them calling 000. Police, including Blue Mountains Police Rescue attended, along with specialist NSW Ambulance staff. Rescue Squad members used rope and harness to safely cross the watercourse before returning to the top of the falls where the couple received treatment for mild hypothermia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/e87762cc-1022-44d4-883b-1fc680ebe3e1.jpg/r2_35_678_417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A man supervising a learner driver has had his licence suspended