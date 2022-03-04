news, local-news, police, wentworth falls, rescue

Police from Blue Mountains Area Command were called to assist a couple stranded at the base of Wentworth Falls around 5pm on Tuesday afternoon [March 1]. A man in his 60s and his daughter in her 30s had crossed at the top of Wentworth Falls before descending Slack Stairs to the base of the waterfall. Prior to their return, they saw that levels had risen, making a water crossing dangerous resulting in them calling 000 for assistance, police said. Police, including Blue Mountains Police Rescue attended, along with specialist NSW Ambulance staff. Rescue Squad members made their way to the couple and were required to use rope and harness to safely cross the watercourse before returning to the top of the falls where the couple was treated for mild hypothermia. Police have reminded people of the danger of bush areas during these extreme weather patterns. "Conditions change quickly, water levels rise and pathways become dangerous. Even if you are familiar with a location, storm conditions cause a different environment." Police said conditions this week had been poor and deteriorated quickly and urged walkers to exercise caution before entering the bush. Links: emergency dashboard

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/ac2a1095-0715-4706-a455-003e87c7527d.jpg/r2_67_719_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rescue of dad and daughter at waterfall