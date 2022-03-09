Campaign for new hospital gathers support

news, local-news, blue mountains hospital, katoomba, blue mountains, trish doyle, mark jarvis

Two separate petitions have been set up to back a campaign for a new hospital at Katoomba. Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, and the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community have both set up petitions to encourage individuals in the Mountains to add their voices to the campaign to replace the 100-year old Anzac Memorial hospital. President of the chamber, Mark Jarvis, said many people had contacted him after the publication in the Gazette of an open letter signed by more than 35 local groups and individuals, including both current and past hospital staff. "The campaign for a new hospital in the Mountains continues to gather steam. Our 'open letter' recently published in the Gazette has certainly inspired a lot of local discussions and we are fielding regular inquiries from local organisations and individuals wanting to sign on to the campaign," he said. "We encourage everyone who agrees that the time has come for a new hospital in the Mountains, to like the campaign's Facebook page [@newbluemountainshospital] and sign the online petition." The campaign was established after a meeting in February where attendees, including the hospital auxiliary, staff and political representatives from both sides of politics agreed that the hospital was no longer fit for purpose. The petitions are at https://chng.it/gvhDNHMppC and at www.facebook.com/trishdoylebluemtns/posts/377411130876520.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e776cd84-458f-4b34-acb5-11fe8b164e8b.jpg/r335_0_1489_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg