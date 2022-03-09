blue mountains, blue mountains grammar, junior school, kindy kids, education

Since its establishment in 1918 Blue Mountains Grammar School hasn't just survived for more than 100 years, it has thrived. In that century, the values and ethos have been established, refined and updated to evolve with the ever-changing world. And today it is considered to be at the forefront of educational thinking and practice. Head of Junior School Rachael Newton said it is "a vibrant and joyful place to be". "Our students are secure in their sense of belonging, they are known and encouraged by all members of staff and they are encouraged to pursue their own passions and talents," Ms Newton said. "Our students are curious and inquiring, and active participants in their own learning. "We count it a privilege to help children grow in character, develop their capabilities across the curriculum and gain a love of learning for the whole of life." Blue Mountains Grammar has two Junior Schools - one at Springwood (Pre-K to Year 4) and one at Wentworth Falls (Pre-K to Year 6). It is an independent school in the Anglican tradition but all denominations are welcome. Ms Newton said with two Junior campuses, the school is able to offer every family in the Blue Mountains continuity and consistency in their education experience. The Springwood campus is set on three hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds that are surrounded by natural bushland. There's an adventure playground, a games court and climbing equipment designed to encourage interaction, play and physical activity. In the school garden children can learn how to grow plants from seeds, take care of plants and harvest the food they helped to grow. The Wentworth Falls Junior School campus is adjacent to the Senior School and surrounded by sporting fields and extensive grounds. There is a modern Library, STEAM room (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) and a kitchen, which the children make use of with specialist teachers and many co-curricular opportunities. The school has an assembly hall where Junior School plays and musical recitals are performed. Students also have access to the extensive facilities available at the Senior School, including the Sports Centre and the purpose-built Performing Arts centre. Ms Newton said Blue Mountains Grammar School employs "highly-experienced and qualified teachers" and prides itself on the warm and positive relationships established between teacher and student. "Our teachers create a safe environment for students to take risks with their learning, to become independent and to remain inquisitive," Ms Newton said.

Blue Mountains Grammar School a 'joyful place' to nurture young minds

