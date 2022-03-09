kindy kids, blue mountains, mountains christian college, education, kanimbla valley, kindy countdown

Mountains Christian College is set in a unique position overlooking the Kanimbla Valley, where students are surrounded by spectacular scenery in a small community that aims to develop each student to become confident, courageous learners and valued contributors to the community. A spokesman for the school said they offer an "inclusive culture where students are encouraged to be accountable in their actions and polite and respectful to one another and their greater community". "Students develop relationship skills through opportunities like the buddy system, student leadership and responsible decision making as they contribute to the welfare of their peers." Parents are considered an asset as each student is strengthened in all areas of development through the partnership with parents, regular and open communication with teachers, and with ample opportunity for parents to be part of their child's education; in the classroom, community days throughout the year, camps, excursions, careers day and more. The college's modern facilities encourage students to be engaged in their learning. "All of our learning areas are in line with the spectacular environment of our beautiful setting, with natural play equipment to encourage a wide range of physical activities, large indoor spaces and regularly updated classrooms, access to IT equipment and a fully equipped library sanctuary," the spokesman said. "All of this complements the formal aspects of learning to ensure our student's time at school is both beneficial and enjoyable." The open-enrolment school accepts students of Christian faith, other faiths and of no specific faith position, on the understanding that parents recognise that the school will teach from an authentic Christian basis. Kindy Countdown is a free program offered one day a week in Term 4 for all students enrolled in the following year. The program helps to prepare children for the important transition between preschool and kindergarten. At Mountains Christian College their vision is "to develop young people of character, compassion and purpose through authentic gospel-centred, all-of-life, learning". The school strives to be a place in which students feel valued, listened to and secure. To book a tour call Melissa Collins on 4787 8645.

Character and compassion are key at Mountains Christian College

TEAM EFFORT: At Mountains Christian College students develop relationship skills through opportunities like the buddy system, student leadership and responsible decision making.