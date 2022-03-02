news, local-news, love wedding fair, blue mountains, fairmont, expo

Love was in air at the Blue Mountains Love Wedding Fair on February 20 at the Fairmont Resort and Spa Blue Mountains at Leura. The event saw record crowds enjoy festival vibes and the opportunity to meet local wedding and events exhibitors with a glass of bubbly in hand. Pictures: Mountain Folk Films and Photography

Blue Mountains Love Wedding Fair | PHOTOS