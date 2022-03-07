whats-on,

After initially selling out within four days, the Dark Side of The Blue board game is back in stock (along with corresponding comic books - Blue Mountains Monsters, Myths and Legends and The Hunt for Historic (and Haunted) Habitats in the Blue Mountains). From the preliminary concept in January 2021 to receiving a Blue Mountains City of the Arts grant and subsequently learning all the ins-and-outs of 3D printing and commercial production, creators Kellie Mar and Karl Downing were able to deliver it to the people of the Blue Mountains just in time for Christmas. "The game's creation was an absolute rollercoaster," said Mar. "Broken printers, vinyl mishaps, confused couriers - you name it, our game went through it but we wouldn't have had it any other way to ensure Blue Mountains families enjoyed spending time together on a table-top adventure from Glenbrook to Hartley, being chased by yowies, panthers, drop bears and more. "We have been blessed with so much support, patience and enthusiasm from our mountains community and we are thrilled that they continue to enjoy our creative ventures into the Dark Side of The Blue." Players should also be on the lookout for local heroes such as Meredith at Odd Mountain Oddities, the crew at Geekdom, Paranormal Pete's Blue Mountain Mystery Tours, the Blue Mountains Gazette, the RFS and SES and many more local legends who feature in the playing cards that will help you win the game. "It truly is a community effort - a community we are so happy and proud to be a part of," said Maar. People interested in purchasing the game can email us at dsotbcomics@gmail.com or send us a message via Bowie Bunny - Harebrained Art by Kellie Mar on Facebook. RRP $58 and Blue Mountains residents will receive free home delivery. The game is also available at Odd Mountain Oddities and Geekdom in Leura.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/d32d5592-e510-42ba-8a9b-c32be750e2bd.jpeg/r0_300_707_699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Local oddities in Dark Side of the Blue