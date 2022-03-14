whats-on, things-to-do, Bungarribee, lawson

Featuring Gary Daley, Paul Cutlan and Ollie Miller, with special guest and emerging artist, Chloe Kim, Bungarribee is one of Australia's unique bands performing an intoxicating type of chamber music, informed by jazz, classical and world traditions. With an exotic mix of instruments such as cello, piano, accordion, bass clarinet and various percussion, Bungarribee's music is a melding together of disparate styles into a seamless whole. They will perform at the Lawson Mechanics Institute on Saturday, March 26 at 8pm. The group is led by highly respected pianist, accordionist and composer, Daley, and features several of Australia's preeminent contemporary musicians. As a child, Daley travelled down Bungarribee road in Sydney's outer western suburbs to his earliest music lessons which subsequently lead to a life long journey of musical discovery. Bungarribee embark on a creative journey which unfolds via deep communication and improvisation. They perform original compositions along with fresh improvisations on music by iconic composers such as Bartok, Ligeti and Bach filtered through diverse traditions such as jazz, folk and classical. "It's a rare sensation these days, but there is still such exhilaration in being taken to the edge of the possible. Many sections of this concert made you felt you'd had a craniotomy, and the top of your skull had rocketed skyward," wrote music critic John Shand of the Bungarribee concert experience. For bookings visit: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/870989.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/974a0850-7239-4f84-8c7d-069ca6b6224e.jpg/r26_0_1893_1055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bungarribee to perform at Lawson