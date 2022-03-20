whats-on, things-to-do, Bungarribee, lawson

Featuring Gary Daley, Paul Cutlan and Ollie Miller, with special guest and emerging artist, Chloe Kim, Bungarribee is one of Australia's unique bands performing an intoxicating type of chamber music, informed by jazz, classical and world traditions. With instruments such as cello, piano, accordion, bass clarinet and various percussion, Bungarribee's music is a melding together of disparate styles into a seamless whole. They will perform at the Lawson Mechanics Institute on Saturday, March 26 at 8pm. The group is led by highly respected pianist, accordionist and composer, Daley. As a child, he travelled down Bungarribee road in Sydney's outer western suburbs to his earliest music lessons which subsequently led to a life long journey of musical discovery. Bungarribee embark on a creative journey which unfolds via deep communication and improvisation. They perform original compositions along with fresh improvisations on music by iconic composers such as Bartok, Ligeti and Bach filtered through diverse traditions such as jazz, folk and classical. Book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/870989.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/974a0850-7239-4f84-8c7d-069ca6b6224e.jpg/r26_0_1893_1055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Intoxicating mix of music genres