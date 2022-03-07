news, local-news,

Summer? What summer? Three months of cold and wet, with extraordinarily high rainfalls and below average temperatures. The big wet actually began in November, when 280mm fell at the Mount Boyce weather station, well over the monthly average of 105mm. But the pattern continued through summer: December 129mm (compared with the average of 86), January 222mm (average 121) and February 214 (average 142). In all, it rained on 55 days out of the 90-day summer. February was the wettest, with just eight days without rain; January had 11 and December was comparatively sunny with 16 dry days. But March looks set to be a record-breaker. The average rainfall (of 134mm) was surpassed within the first three days and the whole month's average more than doubled in the first seven days. It has rained in the Mountains every day, and sometimes all day, since February 19 - that's 16 consecutive days and counting. Summer was not only wet but also cool. In January, the average temperature was 22.7, well below the average of 24.3; even more so in February, which was two degrees cooler than the average, recording 20.9 for the month, compared with the long-term mark of 22.9. The good news is the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast, which predicts only tiny rainfalls, up to 6mm, from Wednesday. Hold on to the brolly on Tuesday though, with falls up to 150mm predicted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e8a7f0ce-94fa-41cd-8bce-575282768a94.jpg/r10_373_3991_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg