Flood could exceed 2021 level at Windsor, North Richmond, Sackville

Windsor residents woke up to an eerie sense of de-ja vu this morning - Tuesday, March 8 - as flood waters had once again crept up the streets closer to houses and the town centre. Water was covering The Terrace where it meets the Hawkesbury River, encroaching on the carpark at the end of Kable Street, opposite the Kable Street Medical Practice. The Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood update - Flood Warning Number: 48 - flagged major flooding above the March 2021 event could occur at Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry. They said major flooding higher or similar to the March 2021 event is possible at North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville. Major flooding is currently occurring at North Richmond, Windsor, Lower Portland, Wisemans Ferry and Putty Road. While rain in the Hawkesbury area was moderate overnight, a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current which includes the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley. Renewed moderate to major flooding is now occurring along the Upper Nepean River, with river levels reaching those experienced last week, and these waters will inevitably flow downstream to the Hawkesbury area today and tonight. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) may reach around 14.00 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding similar to the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) may reach around 13.00 metres Wednesday morning, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is likely to reach the major flood level (9.70 m) around midday Tuesday, with flooding similar to the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland may reach around 9.00 metres Tuesday evening, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry may reach around 4.80 metres around 1pm Tuesday on the high tide, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. Major flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road, where it peaked at 13.00 metres around 6am Tuesday (estimated), with major flooding. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts: The story, Flood could exceed 2021 level at Windsor, North Richmond, Sackville, first appeared on the Hawkesbury Gazette.

