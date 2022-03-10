news, local-news,

Penrith Performing and Visual Arts (PP&VA) has appointed Toby Chapman as its new Director of Visual Arts. Mr Chapman will be responsible for visual arts programming across PP&VA and deliver all aspects of the artistic program at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest. Toby Chapman is an arts leader and curator who has worked with cultural organisations across Western Sydney for the past 15 years. As a curator, Mr Chapman specialises in socially-engaged practice and deep collaboration with artists and audiences alike. He has curated projects as part of Sydney Festival, the 9th Shanghai Biennale; the 13th Jakarta Biennale; and Adelaide Festival. Mr Chapman has held senior programming positions at Campbelltown City Council; ACE Open, Adelaide; and 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. He has presented public talks for art institutions and organisations including Sydney Writers Festival, Sydney Architecture Festival and the Australian Centre on China in the World. "Penrith Regional Gallery is an institution of international importance and standing, and I am thrilled to be appointed its next director. It is a much-loved community space, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to build upon the legacy of Gerald and Margo Lewers and support the creation of art that tells the unique stories of Western Sydney," said Mr Chapman. "Moreover, the gallery has an outstanding reputation for providing engaging and dynamic experiences for audiences of all ages, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the sector within the region. I am excited to work closely with the community, staff and board to ensure that Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest continues to flourish. My vision for the gallery is for us to be locally valued and nationally valuable, ensuring a commitment to serving our communities whilst providing a platform to share our unique collection." Mr Chapman lives on unceded Gundungurra Country and is a Penrith Panthers supporter.

Penrith Performing & Visual Arts appoints new visual arts director, Toby Chapman