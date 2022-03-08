news, local-news, floods, hawkesbury, blue mountains, mark greenhill

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has expressed solidarity with neighbouring Hawkesbury Council as their flood levels exceeded last year's weather crisis today. "While our situation in the Blue Mountains is very difficult and the bill will run into ten of millions of dollars, our residents are experiencing localised flooding," he said. "The Hawkesbuy is in a completely different position. "The situation down there is very difficult and on behalf of our community I want to express solidarity with the people of the Hawkesbury and say that we are thinking of them." The Hawkesbury River at Windsor rose higher than the March 2021 flood (12.92 metres) today, reaching 12.93 metres above sea level at 2.15pm. The Bureau of Meteorology said the Hawkesbury River at Windsor may reach around 13.30 metres by Wednesday evening. Cr Greenhill earlier urged residents to prioritise safety above all else in the weather emergency. "The council and I are urging everyone to limit movements and to be extremely careful if you need to move around. The risks are very real, and very high. Be aware of falling trees - the immense amount of rain that has fallen has softened the ground considerably," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/cca7dd67-dd43-45f0-8ab8-98be2a51baeb.jpg/r10_425_4150_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg