Trains are still not running between Penrith and Lithgow because of landslips at Zig Zag, Katoomba and Emu Plains. There are limited buses operating in both directions but they may not run to the normal train timetable and trips may involve multiple changes. Transport for NSW advises avoiding any non-essential travel. For those who have to use the network, leave plenty of extra travel time. The trains will be out of action at least until the end of the week while the damage is inspected and assessed. VIDEO: Drone footage from the air at Wallacia, near Penrith. Roads are largely incident-free, according to Live Traffic although one lane of the Great Western Highway is still closed at Mt Victoria because of damage beneath the bridge over the rail line. Only the west-bound lane is open and traffic is being controlled with stop/go signs. Expect delays. Bells Line of Road is also closed at North Richmond where the bridge is under water. Windsor Bridge is also closed. The weather appears a lot brighter than the past several days with a medium chance of a shower this morning and a maximum in Katoomba of 19 degrees. The wild winds which may hit Sydney will not reach the Mountains, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which predicts southerlies 30 to 40km/h in the middle of the day decreasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the early afternoon.

Conditions in the Mountains this morning