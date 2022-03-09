news, local-news, cancer, big ride for little kids, fundraiser, blue mountains mayor, mark greenhill

Every day, two Australian families are given the heart-breaking news that their child has cancer. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has joined the the Big Ride for Little Kids to support children facing cancer. "I'm riding for the month of March to raise funds for Camp Quality services and programs to help children aged 0-15 years old who are dealing with their own diagnosis, or the diagnosis of a brother, sister, mum or dad," he said. "By creating positive memories, Camp Quality helps change the cancer story for kids and their families... As they say at Camp Quality 'laughter is the best medicine', and I couldn't agree more. "I have promised to ride 300kms in the month of March, which is not a great distance compared to my normal riding, but March has turned out to be an unprecedented wet season for our region and this has meant that I am riding in torrential conditions. "I have reached half my goal in the first short period, but intend to ride much further. "I am unashamedly using my community profile to raise money for this most wonderful cause and it would be fantastic for the community to get behind me," said the mayor. To support the mayor's ride visit his fundraising page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/f2e31797-377d-4c43-97bf-7c59adfac760_rotated_270.jpg/r0_879_2316_2188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill cycles through the rain for Camp Quality fundraiser, Big Ride for Little Kids