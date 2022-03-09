news, local-news,

The nbn is currently experiencing around 8000 impacted services in the Greater Sydney and South Coast regions, following severe weather and the ongoing flood crisis. Areas impacted include the Local Government Areas of Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Cumberland, Hawkesbury City, Hills Shire, Liverpool, North Sydney, Penrith, Ryde and Shoalhaven. An NBN Spokesperson said the NBN remained in contact with the authorities and were working to restore services safely and as quickly as possible, however ongoing hazardous conditions may cause access delays. "Where services are impacted by power outages, we are working to deploy generators to support connectivity to as many premises as possible," they said. "Please remember, any equipment connected via the nbn broadband access network will not work during a power outage. "Where possible, people in affected areas are encouraged to check the nbn outages page regularly and with their retail provider for specific information." To check nbn outages visit nbnco.com.au/support/network-status.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/23bec240-20f2-4019-9e6b-1b6d78eac3a4.JPG/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg