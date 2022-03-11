whats-on,

Join us for a very special Seniors Festival concert with the much-loved NSW Police Band and renowned vocalist Belinda Parsons at Blue Mountains Theatre on Sunday, April 3. Regarded as the State Band of NSW, the NSW Police Band are Australia's longest standing concert band, having celebrated their 125th anniversary in 2020. They are also one of the busiest. Under the command of Senior Sergeant Graham Dickman and Director of Music John Saunders, the band fulfils over 200 engagements each year, including prestigious ceremonies and performances for visiting heads of state, royalty, prime ministers and presidents. The NSW Police band is a firm favourite of the Blue Mountains Theatre audiences. With their diverse repertoire of everything from rock, pop and classical music, there'll be something for everyone to enjoy and you'll be left humming all the way home. Proudly presented by Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains City Council and Springwood Neighbourhood Centre. An Afternoon with the NSW Police Band on Sunday, April 3 at 3pm. Tickets $25 (includes take home treat bag). Bookings: Box office 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/12b06459-9e3f-4d1d-8186-ed4be45aa7e5.jpg/r0_343_4624_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Afternoon with the NSW Police Band