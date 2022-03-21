whats-on,

Australian cabaret and musical theatre star Queenie van de Zandt is renowned for her artful storytelling and raw, emotive vocals. On Saturday, April 2, she will bring the songs, stories and art of the musical legend that is Joni Mitchell to Blue Mountains Theatre in what promises to be a beguiling night of melancholic songs, poetic storytelling and haunting vocals. Renaissance woman, painter and poet, Joni Mitchell created a soundtrack for the Woodstock general. In Blue: The Songs Of Joni Mitchell, Queenie, accompanied by musical director Max Lambert and a live band, explores her love of all things Joni. Using voice overs and intimate storytelling, Queenie takes us on a sonic journey through Joni's life, losses and loves, affectionately reinterpreting her music and revealing the stories behind some of her most poignant songs such as A Case Of You, Both Sides Now and Little Green. This extraordinary show has won a number of prestigious awards and nominations and has received rave reviews: "Queenie van de Zandt performed as exquisite a biography as you're likely to hear. Near aural perfection..." - Australian Arts Review. Blue: The Songs of Joni Mitchell on Saturday, April 2 at 8pm. Tickets $37/$34 concession. Bookings: Box office 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/ce18a276-0f38-4c31-b585-34b50b1ebcef.jpg/r0_384_6787_4219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Joni Mitchell's work re-created on stage