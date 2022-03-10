Blue Mountains Cultural Centre puts out call to artists across Western Sydney

community, artists, blue mountains cultural centre, western sydney

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre has opened up its annual call out for submissions to exhibit in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery to artists and curators living in Western Sydney. The program, previously known as the Exposé Exhibition Program and was exclusive to Blue Mountains residents, has been reimaged as The Altitude Program and now extends to Western Sydney creative practitioners and curators. From the 2022 submission round the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will award up to four opportunities for the 2023 exhibition calendar, alongside significant national and international exhibitions. Successful applicants will have their work on exhibition in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery and take advantage of the resources, marketing and programming of one of New South Wales' premier public exhibition spaces. "The Altitude Program is an incredible opportunity to extend your creative or curatorial practice and to showcase the diverse artistic talent from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains Region", said Sabrina Roesner, Artistic Program Leader for the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre. "We look forward to building upon the success of our exhibition program and to expand our professional development opportunities for artists and curators." Katoomba artist and illustrator Tohby Riddle has recently had an extremely popular exhibition in the gallery. He said of his experience: "I feel very lucky to have been part of the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's artistic program. This opportunity offers invaluable exposure and experience to artists looking to take their art and practice to another level. "It's an opportunity for their work to be seen in its best light - in a public gallery setting with experienced curation. Add to that the longer duration of the show, the access to a wider gallery-going audience, the support of the gallery's publicity, promotion and staff, and the result is a powerful launching pad for newer artists." The Altitude Exhibition Program is open to artists, curators, artist groups and arts collectives residing in the Blue Mountains City Council Local Government Area and the Greater Western Sydney Region. This encompasses the 13 local government areas of Blacktown City, Blue Mountains City, Camden Council, Campbelltown City, the City of Canterbury Bankstown, Cumberland Council, Fairfield City, Hawkesbury City, Liverpool City, the City of Parramatta, Penrith City, The Hills Shire and Wollondilly Shire. Visual artists working in all mediums are encouraged to apply. Visit the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre website at to find out more. You can download the Altitude Guidelines and Applications form the website from March 11 onwards. The Cultural Centre is also currently developing an artist residency program located in the Blue Mountains for participating Altitude artists and curators. Up to three month of studio residency will be awarded to one of the successful applicants. More information on this opportunity will be announced soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/f4db5424-d19f-4da8-a80a-d2784a89c732.JPG/r0_147_3543_2149_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre puts out call to artists across Western Sydney