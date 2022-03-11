news, local-news,

An upgrade to Blackheath railway station, including the installation of three lifts, is a step closer with a review of environmental factors now on public exhibition. The project by Transport for NSW would see 17-person lifts installed at both the highway and Station St entrances to the station, taking people to and from the existing elevated walkway. A third lift in the middle would give access to the island platform. Currently the station has level access from the highway to the platform across the railway tracks but there is no access for people with reduced mobility or parents/carers with prams from the Station Street side. The upgrade will include an extension of the Station St carpark to increase capacity from 20 to 28-30 spaces and improving the kiss and ride zone on the highway side, adding bicycle hoops, sheltered seating and redoing the accessible path from that area to the lifts. The existing pedestrian access across the railway line will be removed. The station dates back to 1898 and is listed on the state heritage register. The footbridge added in 1911 and parts of the station were rebuilt after a fire in 1985. The upgrade, part of the state's wider transport access program, aims to provide protection against the weather. The REF also specifies its objectives are to "improve visual appearance" and "respond to the heritage values of the site". The REF said: "The design of the upgrade has selected a minimalist approach for new works to be complementary whilst protecting the heritage fabric and values of the station." The red aluminium lift cladding has been chosen to "pick up surrounding flora colours". Construction is expected to take about 12 months. The REF is on exhibition until March 25. See https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/blackheath-station-upgrade. Feedback can be emailed to projects@transport.nsw.gov.au or dropped in to a collection box inside the station's waiting room.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/0ae72811-9559-479d-b490-0bf385cf8f86.PNG/r0_109_881_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg