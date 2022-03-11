Blue Mountains crews help out in Northern Rivers flood disaster

news, local-news, Police Rescue, RFS, floods, Northern Rivers

Two Blue Mountains emergency services recently sent personnel to the Northern Rivers of NSW to help with the catastrophic flooding that has occurred in the region. Blue Mountains RFS deployed three separate rotations of crew, with a total of 70 firefighters sent to the area, from 12 Blue Mountains brigades. The RFS crews have been based in and around Lismore, assisting with recovery efforts. "It's been focused on getting critical community infrastructure back up and running," said Blue Mountains RFS district manager, Inspector Nicholas Medianik, "as well as essential businesses such as supermarkets and service stations. "Our first team spent nearly a week clearing out a six-storey hotel in town, it's a devastating event. "There's a shortage of everything up there: fuel, food equipment - we've had to bring everything ourselves to do the job." Blue Mountains Police Rescue has also been involved with the operations up north. Sergeant Dallas Atkinson and Senior Constable Stephen Booth both travelled to the region, where they spent five days. The pair were mainly rescuing stranded residents by boat and conveying them to safety and medical assistance. Their efforts were concentrated in Lismore, in and around Ballina, and south to Wardell. "It was pretty confronting to be honest," said Sgt Atkinson. "I have a personal connection to that part of the world as my grandparents lived there for many years, so I know the area relatively well, and to see the amount of water through the main part of Lismore was phenomenal. "We were driving through the streets in a boat knowing there were several metres of water underneath us, and at times had to alter our course because of powerlines, which were literally at eye level. It was quite confronting." Both Insp. Medianik and Sgt Atkinson emphasised that their respective agencies maintained their normal operations and capacity locally during the flood events in the Blue Mountains.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/8d2c0a24-4ba0-47c7-87be-4918017f16b4.jpg/r0_170_1696_1128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg