The Bureau of Meteorology has stated that the Hawkesbury River, at North Richmond and Windsor, may stay above the major flood level until Saturday. After peaking above the levels experienced during the March 2021 flood event on Wednesday morning, major flooding continues along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond, Windsor and Wisemans Ferry. Moderate flooding is occurring at Sackville and Lower Portland. River levels at Windsor peaked around 7am Wednesday morning, with flood levels nearly 1.00 metre above those experienced in March 2021. The peak observed at Windsor is the highest since the March 1978 flood event. The main flood peak in the Hawkesbury is now downstream of Wisemans Ferry. River levels at North Richmond and Windsor are expected to remain above major levels for the remainder of the week. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is currently at 11.98 metres and falling, with major flooding. The river level may remain above the major flood level (10.50 m) until Saturday. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is currently at 12.53 metres and falling, with major flooding. The river level may remain above the major flood level (12.20 m) until Saturday. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville fell below the major flood level (9.7 m) Thursday morning and is currently at 9.65 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland fell below the major flood level (7.60 m) Thursday morning and is currently at 7.48 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry was at 4.50 metres at 8:30 am Thursday and continues to fall. The river level is likely to remain above the major flood level (4.20 m) during Thursday. Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Colo River at Putty Road is currently falling with minor flooding. The Nepean River at Penrith fell below the minor flood level (3.9 m) Thursday morning. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts: The story, Major flooding at North Richmond and Windsor may remain until Saturday, first appeared on the Hawkesbury Gazette.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/c3feb4a8-5c79-4ad3-829c-e1346297e870.png/r0_106_2182_1339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg