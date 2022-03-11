news, local-news, Penrith Panthers, NRL, rugby league, Manly

Under rare clear skies at the foot of the Mountains, NRL premiers Penrith Panthers got their 2022 campaign off to the perfect start with a 28-6 hiding of Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on Thursday night. The absence of injured halfback and captain Nathan Cleary proved to be no hindrance for the Panthers, with stand-in playmaker Sean O'Sullivan among the star performers alongside fullback Dylan Edwards and centre Stephen Crichton, who looked particularly sharp. After having two early tries controversially disallowed for obstruction, tries from Izack Tago, Crichton, Jarome Luai, Api Koroisau and Liam Martin gave the Panthers a comfortable win. Coach Ivan Cleary was particularly pleased with O'Sullivan, who grew up in the area. "I'm really happy for him," he told media after the game. "Penrith boy, had to leave to look elsewhere. He's been in a few different systems. "He's a real good footy head. Loves the game, loves learning. Came back here and has done everything we asked of him." The game marked the team's first chance to perform in front of their home fans at BlueBet Stadium since July, due to the Delta outbreak moving the entire NRL competition to Queensland for the second half of 2021. For Blaxland-based Panthers fanatic Anthea Strathdee, it was special to be able to see her all-conquering heroes at their spiritual home by the Nepean. "It was electric!," she told the Gazette. "It was also exciting to see friends and supporters that we see at most home games, to still celebrate with them winning last year. "The disallowed tries were frustrating but you should have heard the crowd! We kept fighting back and playing just as well as we did late last year, even without Cleary and our players who left. The new players stood up to their challenges and succeeded." The game kicked off the Panthers' final season at BlueBet Stadium, formerly Penrith Park, which is to be demolished. The club will build a brand new stadium to be ready for the 2025 season. Panthers will play at an alternative venue or venues for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. For Strathdee, as likely with other fans, the move is a bittersweet pill to swallow. "I don't want it," she said. "I know Penrith is growing and we will need the capacity in years to come, but right now, the excitement of a full crowd screaming and yelling still gives it the small city feel. A large stadium like we are getting might lose that vibe."

