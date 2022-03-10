news, local-news, marathon, six, foot, track, photos, sixfoottrack, katoomba, jenolan caves

Runners who have spent months preparing will be disappointed to hear the Six Foot Track Marathon has been cancelled this weekend [March 12-13]. In an announcement race director Mohammed Alkhub said the road was not safe to run on and the event could not proceed as planned. Race director Mohammed Alkhub said it was with "immense regret and disappointment that the organising committee for the Six Foot Track Marathon advise that the 2022 race scheduled for Saturday March 12th will not be able to proceed as planned". "This is a result of direct feedback from two of the key stakeholders for our race, the Rural Fire Service [RFS] and Crown Lands regarding the condition of the track from Coxs River through to the end of Black Range and impact on our ability to conduct a safe event for both runners and volunteers," he posted on a statement on the event website. Mr Alkhub said the effects of La Nina had impacted the condition of the track. "Crown Lands have been working recently to remediate and repair the track. Unfortunately, over the weekend, on top of the additional heavy rain, significant additional damage has now been created through 4WD vehicle activity." "The advice from Crown Lands is that with the forecast for continued heavy rain in the foreseeable future this new damage will not be able to be repaired in time for our race and so would be unsafe for use on race day." "Based upon this advice the RFS have also indicated concern that additional damage could be caused by their vehicles on race day if we proceeded regardless of the Crown Lands concern and this could also put both their members and runners at risk on race day and that they regretfully must withdraw their support for aid stations and race day support." Mr Alkhub said the decision was made independent of the current level and flow of the Coxs River and potential safety issues for runners at the crossing if the heavy rain does continue as forecast. "The last two years have been incredibly challenging for all of us and the committee share the disappointment and frustration that we are sure all entrants are experiencing while reading this announcement. The committee is working through options and logistics based upon this development in consultation with all key stakeholders for our race." He made the announcement on March 1 and said he wanted to give as much notice as possible for those needing to change travel plans. The Six Foot Track Marathon sees about 850 runners hitting the 45km trail from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves. The marathon started in 1984 and follows the length of the entire trail. The race is a fundraiser for the Rural Fire Service, raising about $70,000 annually. The race affects Nellies Glen Road between the Great Western Highway and Pulpit Hill Road; Pulpit Hill Rd at Nellies Glen Road and Jenolan Caves Road at Duckmaloi Road. The race was cancelled in 2020 due to fire, flood and drought.

