news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has announced that the Hawkesbury River at Windsor is likely to drop below the major flood level this afternoon. Though major flooding continues at North Richmond, Windsor and Wisemans Ferry, rainfall has eased since Wednesday morning and floodwaters are receding. Moderate flooding is occurring at Sackville and Lower Portland, with the main flood peak in the Hawkesbury now downstream of Wisemans Ferry. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is currently at 12.29 metres and falling, with major flooding. The river level is likely to fall below the major flood level (12.20 m) Thursday afternoon. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is currently at 11.74 metres and falling, with major flooding. The river level is expected to remain above major levels for the remainder of the week and may remain above the major flood level (10.50 m) until Saturday. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is currently at 9.35 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is currently at 7.29 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry was at 4.50 metres at 8:30 am Thursday and continues to fall. The river level is likely to remain above the major flood level (4.20 m) during Thursday. Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/4ed0e025-a124-474a-91de-e240737b42d2.jpg/r0_364_4896_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg