Words and Music brings together two icons of Australia's theatre and piano concert stages - the inimitable John Bell and extraordinary pianist Simon Tedeschi - in a sneak peek into life behind the curtain. John Bell is one of Australia's most acclaimed actors and directors and founder of the Bell Shakespeare Company. Simon Tedeschi is one of Australia's most renowned classical pianists and remarkably versatile across genres. Enjoying decades of celebrated performances between them, the pair take the audience into their confidence and share some wicked backstage stories from the Opera House to the Concert Hall, alongside some of their favourite pieces of poetry and music from recent years and their shows together, such as Bright Star and Echoes of the Jazz Age. With notes (both literary and musical) from Mozart and Beethoven, Schubert, Keats and F. Scott Fitzgerald, topped off with some sizzling jazz, don't miss the promise of a delightful and entertaining evening with two of Australia's best-loved artists. At the Blue Mountains Theatre on Sunday, March 20 at 2.30pm. Tickets at www.bmconcerts.com, 4723 5050 or at the theatre box office.

John Bell and Simon Tedeschi together on stage