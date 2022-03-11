news, local-news, jonathan foye, ganbaru, wrestling, all japan pro wrestling, blue mountains, book, motoko baba, shohei baba

Many people spent their time in lockdown last year mastering the art of sourdough baking. But not Blaxland's Jonathan Foye. Instead of turning out tasty loaves of bread, during Sydney's September lockdown the 36-year-old wrote a 180-page book on one of the most turbulent periods in Japanese pro wrestling. "The actual idea of sitting down and writing this account happened during that second lockdown when we were all feeling over it," said Dr Foye. "I had already booked time off work and I couldn't exactly go anywhere so I took a two week staycation." After a little prompting by his wife Sarah, Dr Foye decided to have a stab at documenting a notorious split in Japanese pro wrestling that took place in 2000. "I sat down at night thinking that I'd just knock out a page and see how I felt about it. Overnight I wrote the first chapter," he said. The non-fiction work, Ganbaru, is now creating plenty of chatter in wrestling circles. It tells the story of how wrestling company, All Japan Pro Wrestling, survived the walkout of all but two of its contracted wrestlers following the sudden death of its president and star wrestler, Shohei Baba, in 1999. By 2000 the company was controlled by Baba's widow, Motoko Baba, who was soon facing a seemingly overwhelming setback when disagreements with one of the company's top wrestlers, Mitsuharu Misawa, came to a dramatic head. Misawa led an exodus of 22 wrestlers and set up a rival company to take on All Japan Pro Wrestling. But if all this sounds a little niche for the average non-wrestling fan, Dr Foye is confident the book has wide appeal. In many ways, Ganbaru is about how one family dealt with the grief from an unexpected death. "It's the story of a family that largely split because of the grief they were experiencing when a beloved family member died," said Dr Foye. "Anyone who has been through that knows you often don't get along with your family. It's often a stressful process in terms of who inherits what, and dealing with the fallout. In this case there was a company involved; it just happened to be a wrestling company." Even more universal, Dr Foye said the book is a classic underdog tale. "It's a story about an against-the-odds comeback. Everyone thought All Japan was going to die and it would be out of business in a very short time [following the walkout]... But it's still in business today in its 50th anniversary." A fan of Japanese wrestling since he was in high school, Dr Foye gained valuable insights from Japanese journalist Fumi Saito who he interviewed while writing the book. "He was able to explain a lot of things Western journalists have got wrong about the split," he said of Saito, who also wrote Ganbaru's foreword. Artist Mushkilah is responsible for the book's striking cover and Dr Foye also thanked the small team who helped edit the work, including his wife Sarah who Ganbaru is dedicated to. Ganbaru itself is a Japanese word that means "stand firm". Dr Foye said it is often used to encourage people to power through difficult times - much like the owner of All Japan Pro Wrestling did when her company seemed to be collapsing around her. Or perhaps like a Blaxland writer who took on the challenging task of writing about a specialist subject during a long COVID-19 lockdown. Ganbaru is avaliable in digital and paperback format from Amazon.

