whats-on,

Opera Events' production of Cimarosa's sparkling opera The Secret Marriage, postponed from 2020, will now be going ahead on Sunday, March 20 (2pm), Saturday, March 26 (7pm) and Sunday, March 27 (2pm) at Wentworth Falls School of Arts. With Lyndall Rees (Carolina) and Lindsay Watson (Count Robertson), the cast also includes both Mountain Opera regulars and two singers who joined the company last year, rising young tenor Michael Handy as Paolino and Lisa Stewart as Elisetta. The accompanist for the performances will be well-known Springwood pianist, chorus director and musical coach Margo Adelson. Don't miss your chance to see this rollicking, tuneful and rumbustious piece. For bookings, contact Lyndall on 0406 975 434 or use Trybooking link: https://www.trybooking.com/BRFST. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/3b202a46-4b0f-446c-85a2-c524d754aaae.jpg/r0_1338_3495_3313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Opera at School of Arts