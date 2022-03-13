Early toll road at Linden led to establishment of inn for travellers

community, linden, inn, toll house, history, blue mountains, robyne ridge

Toll roads were introduced by Governor Macquarie, although they have continued long after his departure from the colony in 1821. The Western Road was particularly susceptible to tolls. In 1849, on the narrowest part of the ridge over the Mountains, at Linden, a toll house and turnpike gates were erected. The toll keeper, Thomas Ellison, acquired some five acres of land adjacent to the toll bar and built an inn about 1857. His business prospered as the road leading to and past the toll house was particularly dangerous. Blaxland in 1813 had noted that the terrain was very difficult to pass, a concept with which William Cox certainly agreed as he had serious problems at 17 Mile Hollow in 1814. Cox had had to construct a bridge over a chasm before the road could go any further. This bridge, 80 feet long and 15 feet wide, cost Cox the labour of 12 men for three weeks. The toll house, gates and inn were all demolished during the railway works of the mid-1860s. The Western Road itself deteriorated after the railway was opened as travellers preferred more comfortable trains after the railway reached Weatherboard (Wentworth Falls) in 1867 and Bathurst in 1876. In 1865, William Henderson received a grant of 40 acres of land and built his home, Linden Lodge, facing the Western Road and the single rail track snaking through the Mountains. Home, boarding house, post office (1915-1919), school, Linden Lodge has served many functions but it, today, is also isolated by the Great Western Highway and the traffic that thunders past heading towards the once-notorious section known as Suicide Corner. On August 4, 1874, a crossing loop with a small private platform opened at 17 Mile Hollow, almost opposite Mr Henderson's home. By March, 1882, it was a public stopping place with two crossing loops. In 1885, a water supply was arranged by damming a gully, Woodford Creek, in the hills about a mile to the north of the station and piping it to the station where a tank was erected. Trains were watered until the Wentworth Falls Reservoir came into use. The Platform at 17 Mile Hollow was known as Linden Tank, then Henderson's Platform and, finally, Linden. The station closed in 1974, due to lack of patronage, but has since re-opened. For most of the time, until it closed, the station provided post office facilities for the village. Linden strides this rocky ridge where remnants of Cox's original road can still be found. The tiny, friendly village has had to fight for a permanent water supply and sewerage but it survives, one of our best-kept mountain secrets.

