Train commuters will be on buses for the foreseeable future and traffic delays through the Upper Mountains are set to continue at least into next week because of rain damage. Landslips at Zig Zag, Katoomba and Emu Plains have stopped trains between Penrith and Lithgow. Buses will run until the damage can be repaired. On the roads, the highway at Mt Victoria has been reduced to a single lane, with stop/slow signs directing traffic. This has led to lengthy queues. Last Friday, traffic was bumper-to-bumper as far back as Leura. A spokeswoman for Transport for NSW said tension cracks had appeared next to a guard rail near Fairy Bower Road during intense rainfall on March 4. Repair work underway, including installation of additional drainage, slope stabilisation and strengthening work to the retaining wall, will take around two weeks to complete, she said. The uncertainty about travel times has forced Mount Vic Flicks to close temporarily. The owners hope to reopen on March 24. Michael Paag, from the Blackheath Alliance, said: "We need better maintenance and more resilience built into the highway and rail line because these events are becoming more frequent and more severe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/9e3cc57a-863e-4242-92a8-724c1576ba3c.jpg/r0_935_3024_2644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg