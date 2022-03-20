Local Government department says electoral declaration not its responsibility

news, local-news,

Federal Liberal candidate for Macquarie Sarah Richards has declared as "categorically false" any suggestion that her electoral declarations made before last December's council elections were inaccurate. The NSW Electoral Commission declined to comment on Friday, March 18 whether it is investigating the concerns, which were raised in a NSW Budget estimates hearing last week. On Thursday, the NSW Office of Local Government dismissed them as a matter for the commission after senior bureaucrat Michael Cassel committed in the parliamentary hearings to reviewing documents. Ms Richards was re-elected to Hawkesbury City Council in December. NSW Labor MLC Mark Buttigieg tabled Australian Securities and Investments Commission records at the budget estimates hearing relating to Cr Richards and BCM Property Group, that showed that company has a director by the name of Matthew John Bennett, who is the spouse of Sarah Richards. Under the Act, a spouse is a close association. The tendered documents are here. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday March 14, Ms Richards' acknowledged her partner, Mr Bennett, was the director of BCM Property Group, but was "not a property developer". "He is a real estate agent and, like many agents, he consults to a range of property owners about what they can do on their land. He is not the applicant for any developments and he currently does not own any land or have shares in any land," Ms Richards told the Sydney Morning Herald. In answers to questions emailed to the Gazette on Monday [March 14], Ms Richards said she became aware of the referral of the matter to the Office of Local Government after reading about it in the Sydney Morning Herald. "I was busy working on the flood recovery with the RFS [Rural Fire Service] when the allegation was made, and was very disappointed to have my attention distracted by the false allegations," Ms Richards said. "The allegations that have been raised against my partner, and me, are categorically false - and I am very disappointed that these have been a focus, instead of discussing policies that are important to our community, particularly at this time, as we struggle with the consequences of the floods." A spokeswoman for the NSW Electoral Commission issued a statement to the Gazette on Friday, March 18. "The NSW Electoral Commission reviews allegations it becomes aware of in accordance with its Compliance and Enforcement Policy. The commission cannot comment on specific allegations or confirm whether an investigation is taking place in relation to an identifiable individual."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/e8221622-6f60-4774-9cbe-20898b3a6245.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg