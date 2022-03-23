news, local-news, mt victoria, the grange, ukraine, barker college

During a month in which Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital and broadcasters around the world played Beethoven's Ode to Joy to support the people of Ukraine, pregnant Ukraine-born artist Nastia Gladushchenko was creating a joyous artwork in a peaceful corner of her beloved Blue Mountains. The 34-year-old specialises in botanical murals and her latest project, Plant Dreams, was being applied to the wall of the Environmental Learning Centre of The Grange in Mount Victoria, where the students of Sydney's Barker College go for their outdoor adventures and to learn about the incredible World Heritage biodiversity of the Blue Mountains. "It's so nice to do something local," Gladushchenko said. "I live in Katoomba and I usually have to go to the city to work. It's just great to create art for people who really appreciate nature. With my work I love to spark conversations about plants and the emotions they evoke." Her mural features numerous native plants found at The Grange such as waratahs, banksias, geebungs, eucalypts and ferns. For Gladushchenko, it was also a project that was helping take her mind off events in the land of her birth. She hails from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. Her aunt and grandmother have already fled to neighbouring Moldova to escape the invading Russians, but her uncle cannot leave because all men under 60 must stay to defend their country. Gladushchenko migrated to Australia as a seven-year-old and was last in Odessa in 2018 for her great-grandmother's 100th birthday. She loves the city's resort/party vibe, its multicultural community, its Paris-like architecture, its beaches, its food. "There's not much you can do except be worried and sad," said Gladushchenko, who has already auctioned some of her art to raise money to help the people of Ukraine and plans to do more through the Sydney gallery Art Aid. "For me, making art is always like therapy, especially murals because they challenge you physically as well as mentally. It's been really good to have that focus - something that's really challenging - at a time like this." Co-director of The Grange, Liz Charlton, was inspired to commission the mural after seeing Gladushchenko's work online and Plant Dreams was inspired by a long walk the pair took around the large bushland site of The Grange. "I'm so happy, it's just beautiful," Ms Charlton said of the mural. "It's abstract and funky and modern and fits so beautifully with the plant identification the students do here as part of their biodiversity studies. "At The Grange we have rainforest, heath, woodland and tall open forest and they learn about what grows where and why. They study the soil and the aspect and the topography and they get to understand all these different ecosystems. "I wanted [this mural] to inspire them. I want them to be able to look out the window at breakfast, across the vegie patch and chook shed, and see this beautiful work of art, to just have it brighten up our life." Gladushchenko's botanical murals can also be seen in Froma Lane and the Street Art Walk in Katoomba or on her nastia-gladushchenko.com website.

