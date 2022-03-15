Farewell event at Lawson for three community activists

community,

Members of Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation (BMP4R), Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters (BMETS) and Together for Timor (T4T) gathered at Mid-Mountains Community Centre recently to farewell three long term members. Elaine and John Telford and Sheila Quonoey received tributes from Aunty Carol Cooper, Aunty Glendra Stubbs and her granddaughter Ruby at the farewell. Aunty Jacinta Tobin sang a spontaneously composed song about the three retirees, as well as a song in Darug. State Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle, Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood also praised the community contribution of the three residents. The afternoon culminated in a dance performance by Jo Clancy and Killimai, Wagana dancers. Elaine Teldford championed Women's Spirit Events in the Mountains, following the model developed by the Women's Reconciliation Network, another group where she was an active leader. These events were infused with the qualities that Elaine carries wherever she goes - attention to detail including beautiful flowers and cloths to decorate the space; putting Aboriginal wisdom and teaching at the centre of the activity; using ritual and sharing to help us develop relationships and understand each other and doing all of this with deep joy and a sense of fun. John Telford championed working structurally and helped BMP4R and Together for Timor work with council, and with Aboriginal and Timor Leste organisations in a strategic, respectful and considered way. Sheila Quonoey is a great reader and researcher and regularly brought the group's attention to books or articles she had read. She used her skills to create The Beginners Guide to the Uluru Statement and created many flyers for the groups' activities. She went with BMETS to Timor Leste and greatly contributed to the success of projects there. She also produced BMETS members' newsletter. The trio all believed in working with schools and children to develop understanding of Aboriginal culture and the importance of respect. They volunteered their time and skills to support the Schools Reconciliation Challenge and other projects.

Farewell event at Lawson for three community activists