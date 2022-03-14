news, local-news, small business, blue mountains

Small business advocate Peter Strong will spearhead a strong line-up of local and interstate speakers at a special Small Business Month event on March 26. Mr Strong has passionately championed small business for more than a decade, driving major policy change and awareness. Blue Mountains regional business network BusinessBM spokesman Mark Barton, said the event was a valuable opportunity for local businesses to come together. "This is the first time in a long time we're able to gather, network and share knowledge as a business community," said Mr Barton. The event has been made possible due to Small Business Month grants from the NSW Government given to BusinessBM, Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce, Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community, and Blue Mountains City Council. They have come together to stage the event, which includes a Friday evening networking event and a busy Saturday program of free training sessions to support local small businesspeople. A highlight of the event is the Saturday morning 'Do Tank' hosted by visiting resilience expert, corporate2community director, Renae Hanvin, who is inviting locals to join her to find the answer to the question: 'How do we empower Blue Mountains small businesses in food, beverage and retail to thrive in the current era of disasters?'. BusinessBM's James Douglas will be hosting a Saturday afternoon session on business tourism, and what it can mean for local small businesses as part of an innovative business resilience project led by corporate2community in collaboration with BusinessBM. You can register to attend the workshops at the Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre, Lawson at www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/small-business-month-2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/39ce8910-0f60-4cb3-ae26-ea2ff9fcaa76.jpg/r0_250_1168_910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Strong line-up of speakers at Small Business Month event at Lawson