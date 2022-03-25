whats-on, things-to-do, john paul young, katoomba rsl club

The 1970s Australian music scene could have been a whole lot different if it hadn't been for a "sliding door" moment in the Young family's emigration out of Scotland. John's parents were first offered Canada, but his Mum said an emphatic "no". This decision set in motion a career for John Paul Young that now spans 50 years and it's being celebrated in the JPY 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour. John Paul Young is one of the most iconic artist in Australian music's history, with more than four million worldwide album sales and numerous awards which garnered him an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2012 John received an Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to charity and the music industry. From his first release with Pasadena, in 1972, he then went on to become the un-official co-presenter alongside Molly Meldrum on ABC TV's Countdown and to the present day he has been a constant presence on the live music scene, in theatre with roles in the original Jesus Christ Superstar, Shout - The Johnny O'Keefe Story, Leader of the Pack - The Ellie Greenwich Story and most recently, Grease, The Musical. The Allstar Band features Warren "The Pig" Morgan, a founding member of The Allstar Band, who cut his teeth in the original Aztecs and who has been with John since the beginning and has been joined over the years by Greg Plimmer (drums), Paul Kirtley (percussion), Donnie Whitworth (bass) and rejoining the band after 34 years and an ongoing successful solo career is, Floyd Vincent (aka Greg Patterson) on guitar. JPY 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour comes to Katoomba RSL Club on Friday, April 1. Tickets on sale at https://abstract.net.au/jpy-50-years-young-the-anniversary-tour/.

John Paul Young brings anniversary tour to Katoomba RSL